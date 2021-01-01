Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 341K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
600 nits
iPhone 12 +6%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
iPhone 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
500
iPhone 12 +221%
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
1948
iPhone 12 +105%
3993
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro
267682
iPhone 12
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro
341512
iPhone 12 +68%
574733

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 11 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 October 2020
Release date October 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

