Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 5.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 59K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.09% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (690 against 587 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 495 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
587 nits
iPhone XR +18%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro +6%
84.09%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
495
iPhone XR +124%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
1951
iPhone XR +13%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro
266564
iPhone XR +25%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +464%
337550
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.

