Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- 5.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 59K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.09% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (690 against 587 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 495 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.09%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.969 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.531 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2