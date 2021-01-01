Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.