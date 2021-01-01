Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 159K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (587 against 499 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro +18%
587 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro +5%
84.09%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +43%
495
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +29%
1951
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro +27%
266564
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +112%
337550
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 April 2018
Release date October 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Huawei P30
6. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish