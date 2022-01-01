Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Про
VS
Ванплас 6
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (594 against 456 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 84.12%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 236 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro +30%
594 nits
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
500
OnePlus 6 +2%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
1978
OnePlus 6 +15%
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 Pro +2%
408719
OnePlus 6
400326
CPU 105248 102075
GPU 156237 164911
Memory 65767 57690
UX 87723 77128
Total score 408719 400326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
1447
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1447
PCMark 3.0 score - 8357
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:07 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 03:44 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 May 2018
Release date October 2018 May 2018
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro
2. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 and OnePlus 6
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and OnePlus 6
5. OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6
6. Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish