Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 216K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
587 nits
Galaxy A70 +3%
603 nits

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
Galaxy A70 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 612
GPU clock 710 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +4%
495
Galaxy A70
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +108%
1951
Galaxy A70
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro +57%
266564
Galaxy A70
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +56%
337550
Galaxy A70
216515
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

