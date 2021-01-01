Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 184K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 321 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
- Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.09%
|84%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|142%
|PWM
|-
|208 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +54%
495
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +59%
1951
1225
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro +146%
266564
108578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +83%
337550
184381
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|October 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.969 W/kg
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.531 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.
