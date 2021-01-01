Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 4000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (665 against 597 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
597 nits
Galaxy M51 +11%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
496
Galaxy M51 +7%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +23%
1988
Galaxy M51
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +36%
339348
Galaxy M51
248749
AnTuTu Android Ranking (117th and 204th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M51
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2020
Release date October 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.

