Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 337K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (699 against 587 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 232 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
587 nits
Galaxy S10e +19%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro +1%
84.09%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
495
Galaxy S10e +51%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +1%
1951
Galaxy S10e
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro
266564
Galaxy S10e +27%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro
337550
Galaxy S10e +20%
405386
AnTuTu Results (164th and 132nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2 f/1.9
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 February 2019
Release date October 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Huawei P30
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR
9. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei P30
10. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish