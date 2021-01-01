Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.