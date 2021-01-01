Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Про
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Comes with 1780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 340K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (846 against 592 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8 Pro
67
Mi 10
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8 Pro
59
Mi 10
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8 Pro
66
Mi 10
98
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8 Pro
59
Mi 10
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8 Pro
80
Mi 10
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8 Pro
63
Mi 10
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.09% 89.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
592 nits
Mi 10 +43%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
Mi 10 +7%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
495
Mi 10 +77%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
1988
Mi 10 +63%
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro
340288
Mi 10 +64%
558564
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (116th and 26th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 -
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 February 2020
Release date October 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 8 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi 10
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 10
10. Huawei P40 and Xiaomi Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish