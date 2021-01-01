Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.