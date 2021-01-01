Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Delivers 147% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 610 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 347K)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8 Pro
67
Mi 11
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8 Pro
60
Mi 11
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8 Pro
66
Mi 11
96
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8 Pro
59
Mi 11
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8 Pro
79
Mi 11
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8 Pro
64
Mi 11
88

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Pro
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro
610 nits
Mi 11 +147%
1504 nits

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 660
GPU clock 710 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
505
Mi 11 +129%
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro
1988
Mi 11 +94%
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro
347150
Mi 11 +104%
707875
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (117th and 4th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 128°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2 f/2.3
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 December 2020
Release date October 2018 January 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 575 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

