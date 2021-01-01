Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Pro vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 176K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (587 against 461 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 333 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3350 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.09% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 46.2 ms
Contrast - 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Pro +27%
587 nits
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Pro +2%
84.09%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 512
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +49%
495
Mi 8 Lite
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Pro +36%
1951
Mi 8 Lite
1431
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Pro +91%
266564
Mi 8 Lite
139710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Pro +91%
337550
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.969 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.531 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

