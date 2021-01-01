Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 SE vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 138K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (96 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3120 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 SE
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.88 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.23% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 SE +6%
450 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 SE
81.23%
Honor 8X +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 SE +20%
397
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 SE +13%
1506
Honor 8X
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 SE +26%
172334
Honor 8X
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 SE +48%
205004
Honor 8X
138488
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 SE +35%
15:18 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 SE
9:08 hr
Honor 8X +34%
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 SE
21:42 hr
Honor 8X +50%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 SE
85 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 September 2018
Release date June 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

