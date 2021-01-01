Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 SE vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8 СЕ
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 397 and 314 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (94 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (495 against 450 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 SE
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.88 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.2:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.23% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 SE
450 nits
P30 Lite +10%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 SE
81.23%
P30 Lite +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 SE +26%
397
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 SE +17%
1506
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 SE +24%
172334
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 SE +46%
205004
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 SE +5%
15:18 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 SE
9:08 hr
P30 Lite +46%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 SE
21:42 hr
P30 Lite +33%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 SE
85 dB
P30 Lite +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 March 2019
Release date June 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 8 SE
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Mi 8 SE
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 8 SE
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 8 SE
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 vs P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish