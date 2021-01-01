Xiaomi Mi 8 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 161K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 397 and 334 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
- Shows 14% longer battery life (98 vs 86 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (548 against 450 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.88 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.23%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 SE +19%
397
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 SE +24%
1506
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 SE +18%
172334
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 SE +27%
205004
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3120 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 SE +25%
15:18 hr
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:08 hr
Galaxy A50 +71%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
21:42 hr
Galaxy A50 +13%
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A50. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.
