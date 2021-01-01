Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 SE vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Ксиаоми Ми 8 СЕ
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 187K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 397 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (636 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6.17% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 SE
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.88 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 424 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.23% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 SE
450 nits
Galaxy A51 +41%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 SE
81.23%
Galaxy A51 +8%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 SE +14%
397
Galaxy A51
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 SE +17%
1506
Galaxy A51
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 SE +55%
172334
Galaxy A51
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 SE +10%
205004
Galaxy A51
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 SE +15%
15:18 hr
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 SE
9:08 hr
Galaxy A51 +57%
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 SE
21:42 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 SE +4%
85 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 December 2019
Release date June 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 8 SE
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Mi 8 SE
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Mi 8 SE
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A51
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A51
10. Huawei Nova 5T and Samsung Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish