Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.