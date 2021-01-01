Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.