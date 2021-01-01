Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 SE vs Mi 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE vs Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.88-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 205K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (587 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 495 and 397 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 SE
vs
Mi 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.88 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.7:9
PPI 424 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.23% 84.09%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 SE
450 nits
Mi 8 Pro +30%
587 nits

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 SE
81.23%
Mi 8 Pro +4%
84.09%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 SE
397
Mi 8 Pro +25%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 SE
1506
Mi 8 Pro +30%
1951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 SE
172334
Mi 8 Pro +55%
266564
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 SE
205004
Mi 8 Pro +65%
337550
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 SE
15:18 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 SE
9:08 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 SE
21:42 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 SE
85 dB
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2018
Release date June 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 313 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.969 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.531 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

