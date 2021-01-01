Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 341K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (94 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
70
iPhone 11
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
65
iPhone 11
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
67
iPhone 11
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
70
iPhone 11
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
iPhone 11
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
iPhone 11
79

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.8%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
619 nits
iPhone 11 +3%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +6%
83.8%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
iPhone 11 +157%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1953
iPhone 11 +76%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
341653
iPhone 11 +50%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
iPhone 11 +38%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
iPhone 11 +31%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 +28%
22:37 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
iPhone 11 +23%
129
Video quality
Mi 8
88
iPhone 11 +24%
109
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
iPhone 11 +20%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
iPhone 11 +3%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2019
Release date June 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (57.7%)
11 (42.3%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
10. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish