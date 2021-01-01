Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Apple iPhone X

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Xiaomi Mi 8
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Comes with 684 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (86 vs 74 hours)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 251K)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 507 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
68
iPhone X
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
64
iPhone X
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
iPhone X
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
69
iPhone X
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
64
iPhone X
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.21 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.3%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
622 nits
iPhone X +7%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +1%
83.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
iPhone X +83%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
iPhone X +20%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +20%
297004
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +36%
340602
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 +20%
11:09 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 +16%
14:03 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 +18%
22:37 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 +4%
105
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Mi 8
88
iPhone X +1%
89
Generic camera score
Mi 8 +2%
99
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
iPhone X +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2017
Release date June 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
53 (86.9%)
8 (13.1%)
Total votes: 61

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 8
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish