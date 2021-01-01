Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei Honor 20

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Xiaomi Mi 8
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (622 against 451 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 340K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 507 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
68
Honor 20
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
65
Honor 20
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Honor 20
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Honor 20
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
Honor 20
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
Honor 20
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.6%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +38%
622 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
Honor 20 +33%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
Honor 20 +18%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8
297004
Honor 20 +4%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
340602
Honor 20 +18%
402897
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (160th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 4.0
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Honor 20 +19%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Honor 20 +1%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Honor 20 +44%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Honor 20
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Honor 20
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Honor 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 May 2019
Release date June 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
