Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.