Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 138K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (622 against 423 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Shows 12% longer battery life (96 vs 86 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|84%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|99.5%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.701 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.662 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.
