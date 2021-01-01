Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.