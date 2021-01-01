Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (619 against 543 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3400 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 341K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +14%
619 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Honor View 30 Pro +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
Honor View 30 Pro +53%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1953
Honor View 30 Pro +54%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
341653
Honor View 30 Pro +41%
480405
AnTuTu Android Rating (116th and 56th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 109°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Honor View 30 Pro +27%
133
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Honor View 30 Pro +14%
100
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Honor View 30 Pro +23%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 November 2019
Release date June 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
6. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
8. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish