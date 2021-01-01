Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei Mate 20

VS
Xiaomi Mi 8
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 340K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (767 against 622 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
68
Mate 20
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
65
Mate 20
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Mate 20
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Mate 20
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
80
Mate 20
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
Mate 20
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 97.4%
PWM 238 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 9 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
622 nits
Mate 20 +23%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Mate 20 +5%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
Mate 20 +27%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
Mate 20 +12%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +9%
297004
Mate 20
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
340602
Mate 20 +10%
374032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (160th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Mate 20 +75%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Mate 20 +2%
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Mate 20 +1%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Mate 20
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Mate 20
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Mate 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 +4%
81.2 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2018
Release date June 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20. It has a better performance, battery life, design, and sound.

