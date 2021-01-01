Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.