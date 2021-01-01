Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (619 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 341K)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 510 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
66
Nova 7 SE
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
59
Nova 7 SE
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
71
Nova 7 SE
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
69
Nova 7 SE
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
Nova 7 SE
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
65
Nova 7 SE
72

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +38%
619 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
Nova 7 SE +25%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1953
Nova 7 SE +24%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
341653
Nova 7 SE +10%
376752
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (113th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 April 2020
Release date June 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

