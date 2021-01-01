Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (619 against 512 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (121 vs 86 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 510 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
70
P40 Lite
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
66
P40 Lite
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
67
P40 Lite
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
69
P40 Lite
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
P40 Lite
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
67
P40 Lite
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.2:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.8%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +21%
619 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 710 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
P40 Lite +13%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +6%
1953
P40 Lite
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +5%
341653
P40 Lite
325044
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (113th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
P40 Lite +63%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
P40 Lite +11%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
P40 Lite +48%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
P40 Lite
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
P40 Lite
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
P40 Lite
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 February 2020
Release date June 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, performance, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

