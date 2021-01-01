Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Hot 11S

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11S
Xiaomi Mi 8
Infinix Hot 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 215K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (628 against 503 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
67
Hot 11S
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
49
Hot 11S
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Hot 11S
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Hot 11S
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
Hot 11S
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
61
Hot 11S
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +25%
628 nits
Hot 11S
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +38%
515
Hot 11S
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +48%
2003
Hot 11S
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +87%
402049
Hot 11S
215282
CPU 106984 67907
GPU 157557 39212
Memory 48249 39778
UX 88154 67386
Total score 402049 215282
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8
1424
Hot 11S
n/a
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1424 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8258 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Hot 11S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Hot 11S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Hot 11S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4864 x 2736
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Hot 11S
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Hot 11S
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Hot 11S
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Hot 11S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2018 September 2021
Release date June 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 and Mi 9T
2. Mi 8 and Mi 9 Lite
3. Mi 8 and Redmi Note 8
4. Mi 8 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Mi 8 and Mi 8 Lite
6. Hot 11S and Poco M3
7. Hot 11S and Realme 8i
8. Hot 11S and Pova 2
9. Hot 11S and Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish