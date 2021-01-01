Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 215K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (628 against 503 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +25% 628 nits Hot 11S 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 +38% 515 Hot 11S 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +48% 2003 Hot 11S 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +87% 402049 Hot 11S 215282 CPU 106984 67907 GPU 157557 39212 Memory 48249 39778 UX 88154 67386 Total score 402049 215282 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 1424 Hot 11S n/a Stability 78% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1424 - PCMark 3.0 score 8258 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 8 11:09 hr Hot 11S n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 8 14:03 hr Hot 11S n/a Talk (3G) Mi 8 22:37 hr Hot 11S n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Hot 11S n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Hot 11S n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Hot 11S n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced May 2018 September 2021 Release date June 2018 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.