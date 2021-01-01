Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Note 10 VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Infinix Note 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 256K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (628 against 481 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +31% 628 nits Note 10 481 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Note 10 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 +38% 515 Note 10 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +48% 2003 Note 10 1357 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +57% 402049 Note 10 256195 CPU 106984 67732 GPU 157557 57180 Memory 48249 46082 UX 88154 83516 Total score 402049 256195 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 +99% 1424 Note 10 717 Stability 78% - Graphics test 8 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1424 717 PCMark 3.0 score 8258 8030 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 8 11:09 hr Note 10 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 8 14:03 hr Note 10 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 8 22:37 hr Note 10 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6000 x 4000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Note 10 n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Note 10 n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Note 10 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Note 10 n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced May 2018 May 2021 Release date June 2018 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10.