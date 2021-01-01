Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi 8
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (628 against 423 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 352K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 441 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (128 vs 86 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +48%
628 nits
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 710 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +17%
515
Note 10 Pro
441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +77%
2003
Note 10 Pro
1134
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +14%
402049
Note 10 Pro
352979
CPU 106984 91164
GPU 157557 92467
Memory 48249 66848
UX 88154 101279
Total score 402049 352979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8
1424
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1424 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8258 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Note 10 Pro +45%
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Note 10 Pro +16%
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Note 10 Pro +79%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Note 10 Pro +5%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 May 2021
Release date June 2018 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Mi 9 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Redmi Note 8
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Mi 8 Lite
6. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Poco F3
9. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
10. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish