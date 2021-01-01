Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 253K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (628 against 503 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 372 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.21 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 86% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +25% 628 nits Note 11 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 710 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 +38% 515 Note 11 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +59% 2003 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +59% 402049 Note 11 253624 CPU 106984 67946 GPU 157557 57095 Memory 48249 47036 UX 88154 81522 Total score 402049 253624 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 1424 Note 11 n/a Stability 78% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1424 - PCMark 3.0 score 8258 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 8 11:09 hr Note 11 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 8 14:03 hr Note 11 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 8 22:37 hr Note 11 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Note 11 n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Note 11 n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Note 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2018 November 2021 Release date June 2018 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.