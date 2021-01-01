Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (628 against 471 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 340K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (128 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 -
PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +33%
628 nits
Note 11 Pro
471 nits
Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Note 11 Pro +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
515
Note 11 Pro +2%
525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +11%
2003
Note 11 Pro
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +18%
402049
Note 11 Pro
340401
CPU 106984 95124
GPU 157557 76677
Memory 48249 73996
UX 88154 93094
Total score 402049 340401
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8
1424
Note 11 Pro
n/a
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1424 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8258 -
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Note 11 Pro +56%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Note 11 Pro +2%
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Note 11 Pro +41%
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Note 11 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Note 11 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Note 11 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Note 11 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 October 2021
Release date June 2018 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

