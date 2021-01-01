Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (628 against 471 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 340K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

Weighs 34 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size

Shows 49% longer battery life (128 vs 86 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 - PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +33% 628 nits Note 11 Pro 471 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 515 Note 11 Pro +2% 525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +11% 2003 Note 11 Pro 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +18% 402049 Note 11 Pro 340401 CPU 106984 95124 GPU 157557 76677 Memory 48249 73996 UX 88154 93094 Total score 402049 340401 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 1424 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 78% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1424 - PCMark 3.0 score 8258 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Note 11 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Note 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Note 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2018 October 2021 Release date June 2018 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.