Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 128K)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (86 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (622 against 554 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.23% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (565 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
68
LG G6
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
65
LG G6
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
LG G6
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
LG G6
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
LG G6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
LG G6
53

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
LG G6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99%
PWM 238 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 9 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +12%
622 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +7%
83.8%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +85%
507
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +199%
1983
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +107%
297004
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +165%
340602
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 6
OS size 13 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 +33%
11:09 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 +37%
14:03 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 +1%
81.2 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 February 2017
Release date June 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

