Xiaomi Mi 8 vs LG V30

VS
Xiaomi Mi 8
LG V30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 211K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 387 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (537 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (93 vs 86 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
67
LG V30
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
65
LG V30
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
LG V30
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
69
LG V30
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
LG V30
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
LG V30
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
LG V30

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.21 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 100%
PWM 238 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +2%
622 nits
LG V30
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +3%
83.8%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +31%
507
LG V30
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +20%
1983
LG V30
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +88%
297004
LG V30
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +61%
340602
LG V30
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 6
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 +19%
11:09 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
LG V30 +4%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
LG V30 +49%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 +21%
105
LG V30
87
Video quality
Mi 8 +21%
88
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
Mi 8 +21%
99
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
LG V30 +4%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 August 2017
Release date June 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

