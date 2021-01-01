Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.