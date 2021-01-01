Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs V40 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (86 vs 64 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 292K)
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (537 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
68
V40 ThinQ
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
68
V40 ThinQ
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
V40 ThinQ
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
V40 ThinQ
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
V40 ThinQ
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
66
V40 ThinQ
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
V40 ThinQ

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.85%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 96.5%
PWM 238 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
622 nits
V40 ThinQ +1%
628 nits
Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
V40 ThinQ
83.85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
V40 ThinQ
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +22%
297004
V40 ThinQ
243339
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +16%
340602
V40 ThinQ
292502
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 7.1
OS size 13 GB 20.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 +37%
11:09 hr
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 +38%
14:03 hr
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 +4%
22:37 hr
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
V40 ThinQ
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
V40 ThinQ +4%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2018
Release date June 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the LG V40 ThinQ.

