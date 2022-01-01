Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.