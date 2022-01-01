Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 194K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 349 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (694 against 620 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
66
Moto G31
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
48
Moto G31
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Moto G31
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Moto G31
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
76
Moto G31
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
61
Moto G31
61

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
620 nits
Moto G31 +12%
694 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +1%
83.8%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +46%
509
Moto G31
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +63%
1979
Moto G31
1211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +114%
416833
Moto G31
194754
CPU 103578 59845
GPU 158056 39344
Memory 69847 35715
UX 87534 60917
Total score 416833 194754
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8 +100%
1425
Moto G31
711
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1425 711
PCMark 3.0 score 8402 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Moto G31
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Moto G31
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Moto G31
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Moto G31
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Moto G31
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Moto G31
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 November 2021
Release date June 2018 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

