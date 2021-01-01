Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs OnePlus 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 5

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Ванплас 5
Xiaomi Mi 8
OnePlus 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (622 against 427 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.46% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
65
OnePlus 5
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
76
OnePlus 5
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
OnePlus 5
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
OnePlus 5
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
OnePlus 5
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
68
OnePlus 5
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
OnePlus 5

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 73.34%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +46%
622 nits
OnePlus 5
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +14%
83.8%
OnePlus 5
73.34%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and OnePlus 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
OnePlus 5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
OnePlus 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +67%
297004
OnePlus 5
178297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
340602
OnePlus 5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 13 GB 11.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 +5%
11:09 hr
OnePlus 5
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
OnePlus 5 +31%
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 +16%
22:37 hr
OnePlus 5
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
OnePlus 5
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
OnePlus 5
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
OnePlus 5
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
OnePlus 5 +8%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 June 2017
Release date June 2018 August 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 8
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Mi 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Mi 8
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Mi 8
6. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 5
7. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 5
8. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish