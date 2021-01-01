Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 7T

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Ванплас 7Т
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 341K)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (738 against 619 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 86.74%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.6%
PWM 238 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 9 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
619 nits
OnePlus 7T +19%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
OnePlus 7T +4%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
OnePlus 7T +44%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1953
OnePlus 7T +44%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
341653
OnePlus 7T +41%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (116th and 54th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 13 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
OnePlus 7T +9%
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
OnePlus 7T +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
OnePlus 7T +31%
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
OnePlus 7T +16%
122
Video quality
Mi 8
88
OnePlus 7T +9%
96
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
OnePlus 7T +15%
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
OnePlus 7T +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2019
Release date June 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 and Mi 9T
2. Mi 8 and Mi 9 Lite
3. Mi 8 and Redmi Note 8
4. Mi 8 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Mi 8 and Mi 8 Lite
6. OnePlus 7T and Mi 9T Pro
7. OnePlus 7T and Mi Note 10 Pro
8. OnePlus 7T and P40 Pro
9. OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro
10. OnePlus 7T and 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish