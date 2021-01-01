Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 7T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 341K)
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3400 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (738 against 619 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|86.74%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|357 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|627 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
OnePlus 7T +44%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1953
OnePlus 7T +44%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341653
OnePlus 7T +41%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (116th and 54th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OS size
|13 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
OnePlus 7T +9%
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:03 hr
OnePlus 7T +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:37 hr
OnePlus 7T +31%
29:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
105
OnePlus 7T +16%
122
Video quality
88
OnePlus 7T +9%
96
Generic camera score
99
OnePlus 7T +15%
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.701 W/kg
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.662 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
