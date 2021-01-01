Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Oppo A9 (2020)

Xiaomi Mi 8
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 168K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (619 against 477 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 308 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
66
A9 (2020)
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
66
A9 (2020)
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
71
A9 (2020)
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
69
A9 (2020)
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
80
A9 (2020)
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
67
A9 (2020)
62

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +30%
619 nits
A9 (2020)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +2%
83.8%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +66%
510
A9 (2020)
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +40%
1953
A9 (2020)
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +103%
341653
A9 (2020)
168405

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
A9 (2020)
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
A9 (2020)
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
A9 (2020)
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
A9 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 September 2019
Release date June 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A9 (2020).

