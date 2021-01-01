Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 340K)

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (628 against 544 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

Weighs 19 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Shows 52% longer battery life (131 vs 86 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.6% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +15% 628 nits Realme 8i 544 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Realme 8i +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 515 Realme 8i +6% 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +6% 2003 Realme 8i 1891 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +18% 402049 Realme 8i 340827 CPU 106984 98570 GPU 157557 76840 Memory 48249 70017 UX 88154 94023 Total score 402049 340827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 +31% 1424 Realme 8i 1086 Stability 78% 99% Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1424 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 8258 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Realme 8i n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Realme 8i n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Realme 8i n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Realme 8i n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2018 September 2021 Release date June 2018 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.