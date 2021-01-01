Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (634 against 439 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (103 vs 86 hours)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 342K)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.4%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 21.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +44%
634 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Realme X3 SuperZoom +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
512
Realme X3 SuperZoom +48%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
2026
Realme X3 SuperZoom +28%
2587
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8
342667
Realme X3 SuperZoom +45%
496245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (123rd and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +27%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +11%
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +48%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.6 dB
Realme X3 SuperZoom +8%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 May 2020
Release date June 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
