Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Xiaomi Mi 8
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 124K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (622 against 546 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +14%
622 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy A30 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
Galaxy A30
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
Galaxy A30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +178%
297004
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +173%
340602
Galaxy A30
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Galaxy A30 +3%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Galaxy A30 +2%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Galaxy A30 +9%
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Galaxy A30
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Galaxy A30
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Galaxy A30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 +19%
81.2 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 February 2019
Release date June 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 or Mi 9T
2. Mi 8 or Mi 9 Lite
3. Mi 8 or Redmi Note 8
4. Mi 8 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Mi 8 or Mi 8 Lite
6. Galaxy A30 or Redmi Note 7
7. Galaxy A30 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A20
9. Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A40
10. Galaxy A30 or Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish