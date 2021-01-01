Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 306 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (102 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.4%
PWM 238 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
619 nits
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 710 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +67%
510
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +63%
1953
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +97%
341653
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu 8 Rating (113th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Galaxy A41 +29%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Galaxy A41 +15%
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Galaxy A41 +7%
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Galaxy A41
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Galaxy A41
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Galaxy A41
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Galaxy A41 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 March 2020
Release date June 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 or Mi 9T
2. Mi 8 or Mi 9 Lite
3. Mi 8 or Redmi Note 8
4. Mi 8 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Mi 8 or Mi 8 Lite
6. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A50
7. Galaxy A41 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A31
9. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A30s
10. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish