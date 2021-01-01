Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.