Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Xiaomi Mi 8
VS
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 251K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (619 against 512 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (102 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.2%
PWM 238 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +21%
619 nits
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy A71 +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
Galaxy A71 +5%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +15%
1953
Galaxy A71
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +36%
341653
Galaxy A71
251824
AnTuTu 8 Results (116th and 196th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 13 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Galaxy A71 +19%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Galaxy A71 +25%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Galaxy A71 +34%
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 +18%
105
Galaxy A71
89
Video quality
Mi 8 +19%
88
Galaxy A71
74
Generic camera score
Mi 8 +18%
99
Galaxy A71
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Galaxy A71 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 December 2019
Release date June 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

