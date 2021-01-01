Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 183K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 342 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.8% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.2%
PWM 238 Hz 125 Hz
Response time 9 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +4%
619 nits
Galaxy M31s
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy M31s +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +49%
510
Galaxy M31s
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +55%
1953
Galaxy M31s
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +86%
341653
Galaxy M31s
183559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (113th and 254th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Galaxy M31s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 13056 x 9856
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Galaxy M31s
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Galaxy M31s +3%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 July 2020
Release date June 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

