Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.