Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.