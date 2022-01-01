Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Galaxy S8 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси С8 Плюс
Xiaomi Mi 8
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 286K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (529 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy S8 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 529 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.8%
PWM 238 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
618 nits
Galaxy S8 Plus +4%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy S8 Plus
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 710 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1972
Galaxy S8 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +43%
409703
Galaxy S8 Plus
286151
CPU 102543 79698
GPU 158965 110641
Memory 63478 32680
UX 85581 63996
Total score 409703 286151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8
1425
Galaxy S8 Plus
n/a
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1425 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8402 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size 13 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:37 hr 09:32 hr
Watching video 11:37 hr 12:01 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 04:49 hr
Standby 82 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Mi 8
25:09 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus +6%
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 +19%
105
Galaxy S8 Plus
88
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 8 +13%
99
Galaxy S8 Plus
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Galaxy S8 Plus +2%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 March 2017
Release date June 2018 April 2017
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (71.4%)
4 (28.6%)
Total votes: 14

