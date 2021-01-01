Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Galaxy S9 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 309K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (531 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
622 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 710 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
507
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1983
Galaxy S9 Plus
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 +20%
297004
Galaxy S9 Plus
246492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +10%
340602
Galaxy S9 Plus
309698
AnTuTu 8 Results (160th and 211th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus +17%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus +13%
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 +1%
105
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Galaxy S9 Plus +3%
91
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus +5%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 February 2018
Release date June 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. It has a better display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

